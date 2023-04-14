Steelers bring in EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah for pre-draft visit

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers continued to bring in 2023 NFL draft prospects for pre-draft visits. One of Friday’s visitors is Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Anudike-Uzomah is one of the top 3-4 outside linebacker prospects in the upcoming draft and a fringe first-round pick.

Anudike-Uzomah had 8.5 sacks in 2022 and was named an All-American. At 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Anudike-Uzomah has an ideal build for what the Steelers look for in an edge rusher. His game is predicated on initial quickness off the line, maximum effort and exceptional balance on the turn.

With the Steelers missing out on signing Bud Dupree, getting an outside linebacker to work in with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith is a high priority. Anudike-Uzomah is a guy the Steelers could land at pick No. 32 and save that No. 17 pick for an offensive lineman or cornerback.

