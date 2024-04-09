Steelers to bring in cousin of CB Joey Porter Jr. for predraft visit

According to NFL draft writer Ryan Fowler, Ferris State defensive back Shon Stephens is scheduled for a predraft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stephens is the cousin of Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Stephens journey through college football to even get him to a point where he can have an NFL career is a remarkable one. Here’s how he described it in an interview.

My mom suffered a heart attack in 2020. I ended up leaving school to take care of her. I didn’t go to school or play football for two years. I was back home helping my mom. When I came back to school, I wasn’t 80% toward my degree when I left. The NCAA denied a waiver for me to play at the D-I level as a result. I ended up graduating from West Liberty the following year. The NCAA decided to deny my waiver again due to my clock. I was trying to get that year back because my mom had a heart attack. I was hoping they’d be a bit more lenient over my situation. They did not understand why I stopped playing football to take care of my mom.

A name to know: Ferris State DB Shon Stephens has a visit scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers, source said. Stephens is also scheduled to meet with the Philadelphia Eagles in the coming weeks, and has recently spent extended time with the 49ers. 16 INTs in ‘22/‘23, hand… pic.twitter.com/za7qA4fGAE — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 8, 2024

Stephens is undersized but lightning-fast. He’s a natural slot cornerback and the Steelers are in need of one. And of course we know the Steelers have no qualms about adding to current Steeler bloodlines.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire