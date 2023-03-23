Steelers brass treats OSU oline to dinner before pro day

The Pittsburgh Steelers staff is efficient when it comes to scouting prospects. According to NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan took three Ohio State offensive linemen out to dinner ahead of the team’s pro day.

The Steelers treated offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones along with center Luke Wypler. Just more evidence that the Pittsburgh front office is focused on rebuilding this team at the line of scrimmage first. The Steelers have dedicated a great deal of energy and resources to scouting offensive and defensive linemen as part of the predraft process.

Let us know which of the Ohio State lineman you want to see the Steelers draft. Personally, if Pittsburgh misses on Johnson we would rather see them go in another direction over Jones if the offensive tackle is the pick. Wypler early on the third day of the draft would represent solid value to add depth.

As the NFL Pro Day schedule rolls on, we bring you the latest news and rumors on Ohio State's Pro Day, including information on C.J. Stroud and more. https://t.co/wOg3Rq29kJ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 22, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

