Steelers bolster RB depth by signing Pete Guerriero

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an unfamiliar face on the field at Sunday training camp practice. A mysterious new running back wearing the No. 30 was on the field but no one knew who it was. The team later announced they had signed running back Pete Guerriero.

Guerriero’s road to the NFL was a strange one. He originally came to Monmouth to be part of the track and field team and didn’t take up football until he had finished his first year. Guerriero played two seasons and then strangely decided to declare for the NFL draft and went undrafted.

The New York Jets signed Guerriero as an undrafted free agent and spent the 2020 season on and off of the Jets roster. Guerriero’s addition is a reaction to the continuing injury concerns on the Steelers running back depth chart.

