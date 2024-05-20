Steelers bold predictions: Pittsburgh RBs to join elite company

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had his third-straight 1,000-yard rushing season. Harris finished with 1,035 yards and just behind him was Jaylen Warren who had 784 rushing yards of his own.

But this season, with a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith who has proven he can cultivate a dominant run game things could be even better. This is in addition to two new offensive linemen on the team via the 2024 NFL draft.

This might not be the most bold prediction but we expect the tandem of Harris and Warren to be the eighth pair to both rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

The land players to do it were Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram in 2019. The last time two running backs accomplished such a feat was 2009 when DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart with the Carolina Panthers. Williams and Stewart have the highest total of any pair with 2,250 total rushing yards. We also expect Harris and Warren to pass that total.

