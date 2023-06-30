Steelers boast 9 players named best to ever wear their jersey number
Our friends over at Touchdown Wire took on the monumental task of naming the best player to wear every different jersey number from No. 00 all the way through No. 99. The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to land nine different guys on the list and a case could be made for a couple more.
Here are the nine players who were named the best ever to wear their numbers:
26. Rod Woodson
36. Jerome Bettis
43. Troy Polamalu
47. Mel Blount
59. Jack Ham
66. Alan Faneca
75. Joe Greene
91. Kevin Greene
97. Cam Heyward
The two names that immediately jumped out as absent were linebacker T.J. Watt at No. 90 and center Mike Webster at No. 52. But I suppose we can make an exception for Julius Peppers and Ray Lewis but make no mistake, it is close.
