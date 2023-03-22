Steelers blueprint for a successful offseason

With a lull in NFL free agency and a month to the 2023 NFL draft, teams are busy finalizing draft boards and planning for what happens next. So we decided to map out what our ideal blueprint would be for the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason, through the draft including some free agents and how to approach the draft based on them.

Sign EDGE Bud Dupree

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers need a third outside linebacker and there might not be a better, safety or more affordable option than to just bring back Bud Dupree. He knows the system, knows the team and would allow Pittsburgh to focus on other areas in the draft.

Sign WR Mecole Hardman

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers need an inside receiver who can create separation and win with speed. It’s why they have Calvin Austin III. So why not sign a veteran version of him in Hardman and let the two of them man that position while they both get fully healthy?

Release QB Mitch Trubisky

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers can save $8 million in cap by releasing Mitch Trubisky. It’s time to cut ties and let Trubisky go try to find a job elsewhere.

Re-sign Mason Rudolph

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

If the Steelers release Trubisky, there’s a real possibility they could re-sign Mason Rudolph and they should. He is experienced and professional and can run this offense. No reason to start from scratch.

Re-sign S Terrell Edmunds

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh loves to run three safeties and honestly Terrell Edmunds is pretty underrated on this defense. Give him more than a one-year contract and lock him up.

Prioritize offensive tackle and defensive line early in the draft

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Pittsburgh must find a new starting left tackle and it’s much cheaper to do that in the draft rather than free agency. And on the defensive line, they just need more big, physical bodies. Even Cam Heyward has said it. This is where two of the first three picks should be focused on.

Story continues

Target cornerback and linebacker in the middle rounds

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Next on the list is a cornerback to groom to eventually replace Patrick Peterson and an inside linebacker who can be on the field in passing situations for coverage since no one the Steelers signed is particularly good at that.

Add a quarterback and athletic players on day three

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at the end of the draft, picking up a young, dual-threat quarterback to coach up and as much speed and athleticism as possible should be the goal. Maybe a third running back, another tight end, and a fourth safety.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire