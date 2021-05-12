Steelers take on Bills, Browns face Chiefs in Week One slate on CBS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The full 2021 schedule won’t be out until later today, but the beginning of the season is taking shape.

CBS announced its slate of Week One games and there are several intriguing matchups in the early and late window.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers will begin their 2021 season in Buffalo, taking on a Bills team that has Super Bowl aspirations following a loss in the AFC Championship Game.

Head coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will make their Jaguars debut against the division-rival Texans.

The Jets will open the season against the Panthers, giving quarterback Sam Darnold an early shot at his revenge game. That contest will likely also mark the debut for No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

Arizona also travels to Tennessee and the Chargers will travel cross-country to take on Washington to to open the season.

Then in the late window, the Browns and Chiefs will play their rematch of last year’s divisional-round contest. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was out for much of that game with a concussion, but Chad Henne‘s key fourth-down conversion sealed Kansas City’s trip to the AFC Championship Game.

The Dolphins also head to New England to begin their season against the Patriots.

Here’s the full Week One schedule for CBS:

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m.
Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m.
Jets at Panthers, 1 p.m.
Cardinals at Titans, 1 p.m.
Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.
Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

Steelers take on Bills, Browns face Chiefs in Week One slate on CBS originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Urban Meyer says he has to make a decision on Tim Tebow soon (but it sounds like it’s been made)

    Tim Tebow, who could have been traded to the Jaguars in 2012 but chose the Jets instead, could finally be signing with Jacksonville. Coach Urban Meyer, in explaining the overall reasoning to Cris Collinsworth, strongly suggested that Tebow will inevitably be a Jaguar. “We have not signed Tim,” Meyer told Collinsworth. “There’s a thought going [more]

  • Jets to face Sam Darnold and Panthers in Week 1 grudge match to open 2021 NFL season

    The Jets and Zach Wilson will face Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

  • Athletics have approval to seek relocation with Oakland ballpark plans in limbo

    The Athletics say they are committed to Oakland, but will look for stadiums in different cities.

  • NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win

    Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

  • 'I think I broke his face': A powerful Canelo Alvarez keeps adding to his game

    As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Cody Zeller with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/11/2021

  • Tennis-Fatigue a 'good problem' to have, says Barty

    Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/11/2021

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Malachi Flynn with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/11/2021

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

    It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in. Ultimately, Saturday presents a the biggest opportunity of his career for Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs).

  • Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past Magic, 114-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second spot in the East. The Nets defeated Chicago 115-107 on Tuesday night.

  • Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

    Colorado coach Jared Bednar was blunt Monday night when asked how the Avalanche were able to pull out a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves to help Colorado preserve its chances to finish in first place in the West Division. Despite playing with a short roster for the ninth time this season, Vegas had almost double the scoring chances as Colorado— 40-22 — and outshot the Avalanche 37-21.

  • Canelo Alvarez adds another belt after stopping Billy Joe Saunders

    “It was not as difficult as I expected,” Alvarez said in the ring after drawing a U.S. indoor record crowd for boxing of 73,126 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • Nevada approves three June UFC Fight Night events in Las Vegas

    Three UFC events for June officially have a home in Las Vegas.

  • Jason Licht says Bucs gave Tom Brady heads up they could draft a quarterback

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday that he and head coach Bruce Arians gave quarterback Tom Brady forewarning that they may be adding to the quarterback room through the NFL Draft before their selection of Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round “Bruce and I did mention to him leading up to [more]

  • Matthew Wolff WDs from PGA Championship; Tom Hoge in

    Matthew Wolff won’t have another chance to replicate his PGA Championship debut. He withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday night.

  • Bob Melvin reacts to Athletics' possible MLB relocation news

    We continue to play in Oakland until something changes. Its the same for me, the same feeling I always have playing there.