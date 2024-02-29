Steelers' big offseason thing: Give up on Kenny PIckett?
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz looks at the one big thing for Pittsburgh's offseason - and it's time to make a decision on if the former first-round pick really is the team's future at quarterback.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz looks at the one big thing for Pittsburgh's offseason - and it's time to make a decision on if the former first-round pick really is the team's future at quarterback.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
Josh Harris wants to get to know his next quarterback.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
In today's edition: Chet and Wemby go head-to-head, Ohtani gets married, NFL players grade their teams, LeBron goes nuclear in the Hallway Series finale, and more.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Eagles successfully executed the play 92.5% of the time during the 2023 regular season.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
Ronaldo was also fined for the gesture following Al Nassr's victory.
Williams doesn't care where he's drafted. He just wants to play.
After 1,706 players participated in the league-wide player survey, a bunch of interesting (and disgusting) details came out about NFL team facilities.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
With an injury and the Trojans' struggles this season, the former top recruit's USC career hasn't gone according to plan so far. But he's now back on the court and learning to roll with the punches.