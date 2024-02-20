Steelers are the betting favorites to be Russell Wilson's team in 2024

The Steelers don't have a clear-cut starting quarterback, and Russell Wilson is likely to be released by the Broncos soon. Could Wilson's next stop be in Pittsburgh?

It could be according to the betting odds, which list the Steelers as a -250 favorite to be Wilson's team at the start of the 2024 season, via DraftKings.

There's reportedly internal division in Pittsburgh about whether Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback in 2024, but "none of the above" might be a better choice. And if the Steelers look elsewhere, Wilson could be attractive because he may be willing to sign for a league-minimum contract and make the Broncos pay him the balance of the $39 million he's guaranteed for 2024.

Of course, the Broncos are cutting Wilson for a reason: He hasn't looked like a franchise quarterback in his two years in Denver. But if the Steelers think they can put Wilson in an offense that plays to what's left of his skills, they may see him as an upgrade over Pickett or Rudolph.

After the Steelers, the odds list the Raiders (+550) as the next-most likely team to land Wilson, followed by the Falcons at +650. The long shot of the Broncos keeping Wilson is listed at +750.