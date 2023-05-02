Steelers, Bengals dominate 2023 NFL Draft
The Steelers, Bengals and Browns all get strong grades from Connor Rogers for their 2023 NFL Draft hauls, but he has some questions about the Ravens' choices.
It was a good draft for the Bengals, who will need these rookies to play well as they tweak their roster for another championship run.
It can credibly be said that they acquired four starter-level players with their first four picks.
Getting Jackson in on a record-setting contract was huge for the Ravens and they paired him with a talented game-breaker in rookie Zay Flowers.
Steelers fans are familiar with the name Joey Porter.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein kick off the show by discussing Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson signing a record-breaking 5 year, $260M contract. Although the process was long and contentious, the Ravens and Jackson finally come to an agreement they can both be happy about. The group attempt to set expectations for the Ravens heading into 2023, as they must now attempt to build a better offense around their franchise quarterback. Next, the trio react to and give their key takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft. Each host gives their favorite and least favorite draft classes and Charles Robinson discusses why Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman has received so much praise over the course of the draft.
