Steelers bench QB Mason Rudolph, rookie Devlin Hodges in

The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mason Rudolph early in the third quarter of their Week 12 game against the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Rudolph was just 8-of-16 for 85 yards and an interception, and Pittsburgh scored just three points.

Pittsburgh got the ball to start the second half and quickly went three-and-out, with Rudolph sacked on the first snap for a 13-yard loss. An incomplete pass to Diontae Johnson on third-and-13 was his final play.

Rookie Devlin Hodges came off the bench and quickly helped the Steelers to their first touchdown of the day. He had an 11-yard completion to Jaylen Samuels on first down, then Benny Snell Jr. picked up three yards on a carry.

James Washington was flagged for offensive pass interference on the third play of the drive, on an incomplete pass thrown his way.

But Hodges went back to Washington on the next snap, with a pass down the middle to the receiver running a deep cross. Washington took it to the house for a 79-yard touchdown, and the Steelers took a 10-7 lead.

Hodges started Pittsburgh’s Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, after Rudolph was knocked out of the previous week’s game when he was drilled in the jaw by Baltimore’s Earl Thomas.

