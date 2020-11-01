Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger on win versus rival Ravens: ‘It’s not always pretty’

The Baltimore Ravens came into this Week 8 matchup with only one loss under their belt. In a post-game interview with CBS, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked what it’s like to beat the Ravens on the road in dramatic fashion.

“It’s not always pretty,” Ben said with a grin. “But we find a way to get it done. I’m just so happy for these guys.”

When two of the league’s best defenses face each other, especially in-division, the win normally comes down to whichever team last possessed the ball. But because of outstanding defensive play, the Ravens couldn’t get it done.

“I’m just glad they’re my defense,” said Roethlisberger. “They’re so much fun to have as a part of this game. They stepped up when they needed to.”

After a huge pick-six by linebacker Robert Spillane on Baltimore’s first drive, the Steelers weren’t able to find a groove. Thankfully, due to halftime adjustments and Ben calling plays at the line, they turned things around.

PICK-6! Robert Spillane to the house for the @Steelers!

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VpbDsNEjOj pic.twitter.com/OJV3oZ55eJ — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020





“I’m proud of the way all those guys played,” the quarterback said. “JuJu got some really tough yards and took a beating and did some really good things. We spread it out and did some different things.”

After a quiet first half for the Steelers’ offense, they came alive in the last two quarters. Smith-Schuster had seven receptions for 67 yards. Tight end Eric Ebron and wide receiver Chase Claypool both pitched in scores on 42 and 48 yards, respectively.

Pittsburgh is 7-0 for only the second time since the franchise was founded in 1933.

