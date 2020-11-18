Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger earns 18th-career OPOW honors

Ben Roethlisberger’s 333-yard, four-touchdown, zero-interception performance scored him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. In the Steelers’ 36-10 conquering of the Bengals, Big Ben’s passer rating was 110.1. In his 17-year career, Roethlisberger is no stranger to the commendation. This is the 18th time he’s achieved OPOW accolades. The last time he earned the distinction was Week 10 in 2018. In the 52-10 clobbering of the Panthers, Roethlisberger tossed five touchdowns on 328 yards for a whopping 158.3 passer rating