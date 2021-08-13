Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger can beat these 2 QBs in passing yards in 2021

Just as in the 17 seasons previous, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ success in 2021 hinges on the performance of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Though there’s no telling what we’ll see from the Steelers offense under new coordinator Matt Canada, Big Ben is getting older, and it should not be expected that he slings the ball 500-600 times like in previous seasons.

With 60,348, Roethlisberger currently sits in 7th place of NFL passing yards, sandwiched between Hall of Famer Dan Marino and retired New York Giants field general Eli Manning.

Roethlisberger was neck-and-neck with the youngest Manning brother at the start of the 2020 season, so it only took a couple of games to out-pass him. Big Ben should surpass Marino’s 61,361 yards by this season’s midpoint.

It’ll take Roethlisberger most of the season, if not all 17 games, to eclipse Rivers’ 63,440 yards, though. If Rivers should come out of retirement like he’s been hinting, that could change things.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady is the only active quarterback in the top five of passing yards leaders. Brady is second behind former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees.

Even in a season where Big Ben will (hopefully) do more handing off than throwing, the 3,000+ yards are totally attainable. If it happens, you’ll be looking at Ben Roethlisberger as the fifth-ranked leader in NFL passing yards.

