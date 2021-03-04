Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger agree to new contract for 2021 season

Ryan Homler
·2 min read
Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new contract for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday that the organization has agreed to a new deal with longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the 2021 season.

The financial details of the contract have not yet been revealed.

"We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021," General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said. "We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same – to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal."

Following Pittsburgh's loss to the Cleveland Browns in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, the major question surrounding the Steelers was what would happen with Roethlisberger. 

The 17-year pro was productive in 2020 throwing for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, but entering his age-39 season he was set to be a cap hit over around $40 million dollars. Both sides expressed that they wanted to continue the partnership, but the Steelers could not keep Roethlisberger at that price.

Now with his contract re-worked, it appears the two-time Super Bowl Champion will be back in Pittsburgh competing in Year 18.

"It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization," Roethlisberger said. "I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go."

Pittsburgh will also have former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins in its QB room in 2021, as the former first-round pick signed a futures contract early in the offseason after being released from Washington during the season.

Despite his early struggles, Haskins is a player that the Steelers are "excited" to bring into the fold. 

