Steelers begins post-Ben life by trading for DB Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to punt on the season after losing star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury.

The team acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami on Tuesday and plan to start him on Sunday when the Steelers play in San Francisco. Pittsburgh made the move after starting safety Sean Davis suffered a shoulder injury against Seattle last weekend that sent Davis to injured reserve, though there's a chance Davis could return later this season.

The Steelers also received a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft in the deal that brought in Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft who'd grown frustrated on his role with the rebuilding Dolphins. Pittsburgh sent a first-round and fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft to Miami.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the team's expectations haven't changed with Roethlisberger done for the season with an unspecified elbow injury. Mason Rudolph will take over for Roethlisberger, who is expected to have surgery later this week. There is no immediate timetable for Roethlisberger's return, though Roethlisberger said he plans to return in 2020.

Pittsburgh added depth behind Rudolph by signing former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch to the practice squad.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL