How the Steelers beat the Chargers 11-10 in 2008

The Denver Broncos edged the San Francisco 49ers, 11-10, Sunday night in the Mile High City.

That was the second time in NFL history a game ended with an 11-10 score.

One of the coaches currently coaching in the league actually was involved in the first one in 2008.

Way back then, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers tipped Norv Turner and the San Diego Chargers, 11-10.

On Nov. 16, 2008, the Chargers got a 3-yard run from LaDainian Tomlinson to open the scoring in the first quarter.

The Steelers picked up 5 points in the second quarter when James Harrison tackled Marcus McNeill in the end zone and Jeff Reed hit a 21-yard field goal with no time left in the half.

The second half saw Reed sandwich field goals around Nate Kaeding’s field goal.

The game-winner came with 11 seconds left.

The quarterbacks that day were both taken in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft.

Ben Roethlisberger was 31-of-41 for 308 yards and Philip Rivers was 15-of-26 for 164 yards with 2 picks.

