Who should be the Steelers backup running back?

One depth chart the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to sort out in the preseason is running back. Najee Harris’ spot at the start isn’t in question but the backs behind him are very much unsettled.

When the first depth chart came out, Benny Snell Jr. was put as the No. 2 and Anthony McFarland Jr. the No. 3. Rookie Jaylen Warren is currently listed at the No. 4 back.

An argument can be made that over the course of the preseason this group should be reversed with Warren the backup and Snell at the bottom of the depth chart, if he makes the team at all. The Steelers have rushed for 209 yards in two games with McFarland leading the team with 57 of those. Warren is second on the team with 39 yards.

With how questionable the offensive line is, the Steelers would be wise to use a variety of backs and try and keep the mileage low on Harris. But who will be that guy? Cast your vote and let us know.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

List

4 Steelers potision battles coming down to the wire

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire