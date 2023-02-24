Who should be the Steelers backup quarterback in 2023?

Last season the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback position got flipped on its head when Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement. Pittsburgh immediately went to work to find a replacement. In the end, Kenny Pickett took control of the position and looks to be the future of the team.

But no matter how good Pickett might be, Pittsburgh’s backup spot is vital. Right now the Steelers have Mitch Trubisky under contract and Mason Rudolph is set to hit free agency. Trubisky started the season as the starter but was benched a month into the season for Pickett. Trubisky also carries a significant cap hit that the Steelers might not want to pay.

So how do they sort all this out? The most prudent route might be to release Trubisky to save salary cap space and hope they can convince Rudolph to re-sign. Rudolph has the most experience in the system and while he isn’t going blow anyone away is a great example of having a quarterback you know as opposed to one you don’t.

The reality of all this is Pittsburgh may be doing a complete rebuild of the position behind Pickett. The most likely scenario would be a cheap, mid-tier free agent and perhaps a late-round rookie.

What is the best course of action? Cut loose the old and in with the new. Let Rudolph walk and release Trubisky. There is a nice list of veteran free agents out there including former Steeler Joshua Dobbs. But we want to pass the question off to you. What will the quarterback depth chart look like?

