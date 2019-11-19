Steelers backfield still up in the air

The Steelers have struggled to run the ball, and to keep running backs healthy this year.

They’re apparently close to getting at least one of their backs back on the field, if not the one they’d prefer.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that starter James Conner re-injured his shoulder last week against the Browns, and that his status for this week’s game against the Bengals is “unclear.”

Conner missed a week with a shoulder injury, but was removed from the injury report late last week. He had to leave the game early against the Browns.

The Steelers are welcoming some reinforcements, however, as Benny Snell Jr. should be on the practice field this week.

He’s coming off a knee procedure to repair a meniscus issue, and has missed the last three games. He’d help, as the Steelers are 27th in the league in rushing.