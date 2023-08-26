Steelers back to work with just 4 days until final roster cuts

One advantage of playing your final preseason game on a Thursday is the extra time it gives the Pittsburgh Steelers to continue to evaluate players before the team has to trim the roster from 90 players down to 53.

Pittsburgh took Friday off after beating the Atlanta Falcons 24-0 but will be back on the practice field Saturday. The Steelers will get three more practices in over the next three days and have scheduled an off day on Tuesday August 29, which is the day all NFL teams must release 37 players to get the roster down to get down to 53.

The Steelers still have a half dozen position battles going full speed and as we’ve talked about previously, these spots are just too close to call. I’m sure head coach Mike Tomlin is going to take full advantage of the next three days to not only get a jump on preparing for their Week One matchup with the San Francisco 49ers but to get one last look at those players still battling for a roster spot.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire