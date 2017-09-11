Steelers award Joe Haden game ball in first season-opening win of his career

Joe Haden got something he had never gotten previously — a season-opening victory. It came against his former team, and the Steelers rewarded their new cornerback with a game ball.

“I appreciate it,” Haden said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It was my first opening win since I’ve been in the league. Once they found out, hey, they gave me the game ball.”

Haden had six tackles, one of the Steelers’ seven sacks — his first since 2011 — and a pass breakup on tight end Seth DeValve.

The Browns tested their former teammate. DeShone Kizer completed passes of 19 and 13 yards against Haden, according to Dulac, with another of 29 yards in front of Haden in zone coverage. Two other attempts were incomplete.

“We just appreciate what he gave us,” Cam Heyward said. “He’s always been on the other side and to finally have him over here is just awesome.”