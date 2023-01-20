Steelers averaged youngest offense in NFL in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of a full-blown youth movement when it comes to their offensive roster. Sports writer Bill Barnwell shared the average age of each NFL team on each side of the football as well as the total and the Steelers currently have the youngest offense in the NFL.

According to Barnwell, the Steelers average 25.3 years old on offense. This is compared to the oldest offense in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They average 28.7 years old. We call that the Tom Brady effect.

Pittsburgh checks in so low mainly because the core of this team o offense are quarterback Kenny Pickett (24), wide receiver George Pickens (21), running back Najee Harris (24) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (24). The oldest starters on offense are center Mason Cole, guard Kevin Dotson and wide receiver Diontae Johnson who are only 26 years old.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the football, the Steelers defense is ranked fifth-oldest at 27.5. This is just one year younger than the oldest defense in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints. As a whole, the Steelers roster is the 25th youngest at only 26.4 years old. The Saints are the oldest team in the NFL averaging 28.1 years old.

Meant to post this: these are the full snap-weighted age rankings for each team this season on offense, defense, and overall. Saints were the oldest team in the league, Lions the youngest. pic.twitter.com/PYVVZkvdH1 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire