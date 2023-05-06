Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl on his first draft: ‘It was awesome’

2023 marked a new era in the Pittsburgh Steelers front office. The 2023 NFL draft looked very different from past drafts, in large part because of the personnel. New general manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl joined head coach Mike Tomlin in what most considered the Steelers most aggressive and successful draft in a decade.

This was a point Weidl echoed in his comments and you can tell how much he enjoyed the entire process with his new team. Weidel came over from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It was awesome,” Weidel said. “Working with those guys (Khan and Tomlin), and not only them but our entire scouting staff, the coaching staff and everybody in the building. It takes a village to do a draft, it really does. A lot of people put a lot of time and effort into this. It was a big collaborative effort, come together and we find Steelers. We bring guys in, we find guys that are our kind of people, our kind of players, players who are going to add to the culture. When you work together, you put ego aside and you’re working toward a common goal, you can achieve greatness.”

When the dust settled on the draft, the Steelers drafted four players in the first three rounds that most pundits had very high grades on including three guys who would not have looked out of place in the first round. There is so much hype around this class, we hope they can live up to it.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire