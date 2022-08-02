Steelers assistant Brian Flores releases statement about NFL lawsuit

On Tuesday, the NFL handed down stiff penalties to the Miami Dolphins for tampering violations involving Tom Brady and Drew Brees. This was due in part from information provided by then Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Flores is currently a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flores put out the statement below where he voiced he is thankful they found evidence of the tampering but didn’t seem at all happy the team didn’t feel there was enough evidence on Flores accusation of tanking to punish the team for that as well.

I am thankful that the NFL’s investigator found my

factual allegations against Stephen Ross are true. At

the same time, I am disappointed to learn that the

investigator minimized Mr. Ross’s offers and pressure

to tank games especially when I wrote and submitted

a letter at the time to Dolphins executives

documenting my serious concerns regarding this

subject at the time which the investigator has in her

possession. While the investigator found that the

Dolphins had engaged in impermissible tampering of

“unprecedented scope and severity,” Mr. Ross will

avoid any meaningful consequence. There is nothing

more important when it comes to the game of football

itself than the integrity of the game. When the

integrity of the game is called into question, fans

suffer, and football suffers.

Brian Flores statement pic.twitter.com/jdASYx9oNg — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) August 2, 2022

List

Projected Steelers starting defense after the first week of training camp

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire