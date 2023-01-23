Steelers assistant Brian Flores interviewing for Cardinals HC vacancy on Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores has interviewed for three defensive coordinator vacancies so far this offseason. But on Monday, Flores steps things up according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Schefter is reporting that Flores is interviewing for the head coaching vacancy with the Arizona Cardinals.

Flores joined the Steelers in the offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. As the season went on, you saw the impact he had on the run defense as the group shut down multiple top backs in the second half of the season.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Flores will be coaching somewhere else next season unless the Steelers step up and do something to entice him to stay. The only way this might happen is if Pittsburgh made him the defensive coordinator and there’s no way they are replacing Teryl Austin.

Let us know in the comments if you think Flores will be on the Steelers staff in 2023.

Steelers’ senior defensive assistant/LB coach and former Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores is scheduled to interview today for the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2023

