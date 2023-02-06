Steelers assistant Brian Flores interviewing for multiple vacancies this week

It is going to be a busy week for Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Flores is getting a second interview for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy and will also interview for the defensive coordinator opening with the Denver Broncos.

Flores has interviewed for multiple vacancies this offseason after spending one season with the Steelers. Flores joined the Steelers after being fired by the Miami Dolphins as their head coach.

It still seems highly unlikely Flores returns to Pittsburgh in 2023. Flores was instrumental in bringing the run defense around in the second half of the season where they were a Top 10 unit in the final eight games. If he does move on and get a promotion elsewhere, the Steelers will have to find a way to make up for his absence.

#Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores is expected to have a 2nd interview with the #AZCardinals for their HC job on Wednesday, source said. He also will interview with the #Broncos DC job the day before — and is a top candidate for the #Vikings DC job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2023

