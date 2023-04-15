Steelers ask for a roast from Wendy’s and they get a doozie

Friday was National Roast Day as so declared by Wendy’s. You know Wendy’s the fast-food chain with the red-haired spokesemoji. On their Tik Tok, they asked for requests and everyone from individuals to huge businesses to even NFL teams took them up on their offer for a roast, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. They asked and Wendy’s delivered.

Wendy let the Steelers know it’s a good thing they are so far from winning a Super Bowl because the ring would never fit on their quarterback’s tiny hands. In the caption they also threw in “3 rivers, 0 good teams” just for good measure.

An obvious shot as quarterback Kenny Pickett and his famously small hands and it was hilarious. As were all of their roasts. If you have Tik Tok, do yourself a favor and take some time to check them all out. It’s the one of our favorite days of the year on social media.

More Steelers Wire News!

Budda Baker a perfect fit for the Steelers but there's no room for him now New mock draft follows trend of giving Steelers elite RT Ben Roethlisberger takes heat for criticism of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Follow all of your favorite Pennsylvania teams at Steelers Wire, Nittany Lions Wire, Sixers Wire and Eagles Wire!

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire