Steelers ask fans at training camp to stop sharing practice videos on social media

Sign of the times: Steelers message to fans watching practice at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/Droo6spQzZ — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) July 29, 2021

If you aren’t able to attend Pittsburgh Steelers training cap practices, you can still keep up on all the action on social media. Not only do local beat writers offer up some nuggets about what is happening at practice but fan videos have started popping up everywhere.

And the Steelers arent’ happy about it. Filming is prohibited for fans who attend but this hasn’t slowed them down so on Thursday the team needed to remind them on the big screen.

First off, I totally get why the team does this. But it really is an antiquated idea. It is highly unlikely Pittsburgh is giving away a lot of trade secrets at training camp practice and if they were, another team would have no problems sending someone in to video without anyone knowing. Frankly, if the Steelers are this worried, close the practices and be done with it.

