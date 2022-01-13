Steelers' appeal to get linebacker T.J. Watt the NFL single season sack record denied

The Pittsburgh Steelers got sacked.

The Steelers filed an appeal with Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistician of the NFL, hoping to get linebacker T.J. Watt the sack record.

But, Elias declined to change a call from Sunday's game against the Ravens and agreed with the statisticians in Baltimore, according to Pro Football Talk.

Watt will have to settle for a share of NFL’s single-season record of 22 ½ sacks with Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan.

The Steelers felt Watt should have been entitled to a sack in the first quarter when he stripped quarterback Tyler Huntley of the ball after an errant snap.

T.J. Watt reacts after tackling Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley in the first quarter.

Instead, it was called a botched snap by the center and a forced fumble. Watt got credit for a tackle and a forced fumble, and center Bradley Bozeman and Huntley both were given fumbles. Watt recorded a sack in the second quarter to tie the record.

This would have tied the NFL’s single-season sack record for TJ Watt but they ruled it a fumble by the center



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/oj9fzxSc5P — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 9, 2022

"It was empty (backfield), and there was a bad snap," Watt told SI.com. "He fell on it, but then he got up. And when he got back up on his two feet, I tackled him and got the ball out. So, I mean, he very well could have still thrown the ball. My understanding was that it was a sack, but apparently it wasn’t, at least according to the statisticians."

But, for those looking more closely, Watt has the edge over Strahan. He had 22 ½ sack in 15 games compared to Strahan's 16 in 2001.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: T.J. Watt still tied for NFL sack record after Steelers' appeal denied