Steelers' Antonio Brown shows off homemade Browns gear
Antonio Brown is taking his surname to a new level.
The Pittsburgh Steelers need help to reach the playoffs and find themselves looking at an unlikely and hopeful source: the Cleveland Browns.
The Steelers (8-6-1) need to win at home against fellow AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) while relying on the Browns (7-7-1) to defeat the Baltimore Ravens (9-6) on the road.
In a far unlikelier scenario, both the Steelers and Ravens would make it if each won and the Tennessee Titans played to a tie with the Indianapolis Colts.
Brown took to Twitter to show his support for the Browns, sharing a photo of his Steelers jerseys with an “S” taped to the end of his name.
who else has their #84 @browns jersey ready for Sunday? pic.twitter.com/09WIfhCKPM
— Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 27, 2018
It spurred others to follow his lead while some made jokes about the predicament in which the Steelers find themselves.
That is funny… pic.twitter.com/RjNCTradgG
— Dennis Porter (@Deedport) December 27, 2018
— Daniel Farr (@DFSportsWriter) December 27, 2018
Y’all are going to wake up feeling dangerous at this rate. #Browns pic.twitter.com/u2KGefy8DH
— Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) December 27, 2018
— Matthew Strecker (@MattStrecker) December 27, 2018
It is indeed an emergency.
