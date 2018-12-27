Steelers' Antonio Brown shows off homemade Browns gear

Antonio Brown is taking his surname to a new level.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help to reach the playoffs and find themselves looking at an unlikely and hopeful source: the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers (8-6-1) need to win at home against fellow AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) while relying on the Browns (7-7-1) to defeat the Baltimore Ravens (9-6) on the road.

In a far unlikelier scenario, both the Steelers and Ravens would make it if each won and the Tennessee Titans played to a tie with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown took to Twitter to show his support for the Browns, sharing a photo of his Steelers jerseys with an “S” taped to the end of his name.

who else has their #84 @browns jersey ready for Sunday? pic.twitter.com/09WIfhCKPM — Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 27, 2018





It spurred others to follow his lead while some made jokes about the predicament in which the Steelers find themselves.









Y’all are going to wake up feeling dangerous at this rate. #Browns pic.twitter.com/u2KGefy8DH — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) December 27, 2018









It is indeed an emergency.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown made a slight jersey alteration. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

