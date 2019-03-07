What will the Steelers get for Antonio Brown?

The Steelers reportedly want a first-round pick for receiver Antonio Brown. And there’s a fairly easy way for them to be able to say they got one.

Teams will commonly balance out trade terms by swapping picks in later rounds, flip-flopping selections in what looks like an inconsequential tail on the donkey but what turns out to be the key to finalizing the trade.

If, for example, the Raiders send the last of their three first-round picks to the Steelers (hey, it’s still a first-round pick), Pittsburgh would have the 27th pick in the draft. Then, the Raiders could ask for something like the Steelers’ third-round selection (83rd overall) in exchange for Oakland’s fourth-round pick (104th overall).

The most equitable outcome also would entail a 2020 pick driven by Brown’s performance in 2019, because the better he plays this year, the more the Steelers should get. Unfortunately for the Raiders, however, this approach ties up multiple picks until it’s known which pick will head to Pittsburgh based on Brown’s production and/or the team’s success. Thus, if there’s a sliding scale that gives the Steelers anything from Oakland’s fifth-round pick to its second-round pick (for example), the Raiders would be unable to do anything else with those picks if/when other trade opportunities arise between the time Brown is acquired through the 2019 trade deadline.

Of course, the fact that the Steelers want a first-round pick doesn’t mean they’ll get one. But there are ways to make it look like the Steelers received a first-rounder when in reality the lesser-noticed terms will result in, as a practical matter, the Steelers getting less than that.