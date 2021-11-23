Steelers anticipate getting T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick back at practice this week

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Steelers were shorthanded on defense for Sunday night’s 41-37 loss to the Chargers and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he expects some reinforcements at practice this week.

Tomlin said at his press conference that he anticipates having linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to rejoin the team after missing all of last week. Watt hurt his hip and knee in Week 10, Haden has been dealing with an ankle injury, and Fitzpatrick went on the COVID-19 reserve list early last week.

On the other side of the ball, Tomlin said that tight end Eric Ebron (knee) and left guard J.C. Hassenauer (pec) are questionable for this week.

Practice participation will likely determine if they will be back to face the Bengals and Wednesday’s injury report will bring the first word on how much work everyone is able to do.

Steelers anticipate getting T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick back at practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

