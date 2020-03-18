Steelers have “another move or two” to make to create cap space

The Steelers have been working to create cap space over the last few days and they aren’t done yet.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Vance McDonald, cornerback Steven Nelson and kicker Chris Boswell have reworked their contracts and they’ve released three players while guard Ramon Foster retired in a collection of moves that cleared about $35 million in cap space. It hasn’t gotten them below the $198.2 million salary cap set for the 2020 season, however.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the team has identified other ways to get under the threshold.

“I think we have one or two more things to fall into place,” Rooney said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “There will be another move or two that we’ll have to talk about in the next 24 hours.”

More restructures — center Maurkice Pouncey, guard David DeCastro, defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt — are also possible and they could sign defensive end Cameron Heyward to an extension that drops his cap number of over $13 million. All of the shuffling didn’t stop them from franchising linebacker Bud Dupree, but defensive tackle Javon Hargrave left for the Eagles.

Rooney called that “disappointing,” but not unexpected as the team works its way into better position under the cap.

