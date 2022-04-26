Steelers announcing signing of S Terrell Edmunds

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced they had re-signed safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract. Edmunds has been the Steelers starting strong safety since Pittsburgh drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Steelers seemed to be in no hurry to re-sign Edmunds but it is hard to argue against Pittsburgh bringing him back. Many fans had hoped Pittsburgh would make a free-agent splash and sign Tyrann Mathieu but instead, the Steelers stuck with what they knew in Edmunds.

Last season Edmunds had his best NFL season. Edmunds finished with 89 total tackles and two interceptions but in the second half of the season, he really amped up his game.

We have signed S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2022

