Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu was leaving the Steelers for the Jaguars early in free agency, but he had a change of heart and circled back to Pittsburgh.

There will not be another modification to the veteran’s plans. The Steelers made their two-year deal with Alualu official on Thursday afternoon.

Alualu had agreed to a two-year deal in Jacksonville, which is where he began his career as a 2010 first-round pick. Alualu contracted COVID-19 around the same time, however, and that delayed the signing long enough for Alualu to reconsider leaving Pittsburgh.

He has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers and recorded 140 tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles in his 62 games with the team.

Steelers announce Tyson Alualu signing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk