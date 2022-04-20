Steelers announce training camp to return to Saint Vincent

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that the 2022 training camp would be returning to Saint Vincent College. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburgh had been forced to do the last two training camps at the team’s home practice facilities.

Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke to Steelers.com and shared his excitement about the team’s return to its old stomping grounds.

“We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer,” Rooney said. “We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”

Prior to the 2020 offseason, Saint Vincent College had been the site of Pittsburgh training camp for 54 consecutive years. There have been no dates released as of yet for this year’s camp but you can bet after two years away, the fans will be out stronger than ever to support their Steelers.

