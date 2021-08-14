Steelers announce they traded 2022 sixth-round pick to Jaguars for Joe Schobert

The Steelers have sent their 2022 sixth-round draft pick to Jacksonville for linebacker Joe Schobert.

The trade, which had been expected since Schobert’s wife tweeted about it this week, became official today, and the Steelers announced that it’s their 2022 sixth-rounder going to the Jaguars in the deal.

The 27-year-old Schobert is being traded just a year after he signed a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jaguars. The old regime in Jacksonville expected Schobert to be a big part of the defense for years to come, but the new regime didn’t think he was worth the money he’s getting.

Last year Schobert started all 16 games for the Jaguars, and in Pittsburgh he’ll likely have a big role in the defense as well.

