Steelers announce trade compensation for DB Ahkello Witherspoon

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In a trade with the Seattle Seahawkson Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. As compensation, the Steelers are sending a 2023 fifth-round draft pick to the northwest.

The Steelers also released defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux to make room for Witherspoon on their 53-man roster.

Projecting the Steelers Week 1 starting defense vs the Bills

