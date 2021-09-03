Steelers announce trade compensation for DB Ahkello Witherspoon

In this article:

In a trade with the Seattle Seahawkson Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. As compensation, the Steelers are sending a 2023 fifth-round draft pick to the northwest.

The Steelers also released defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux to make room for Witherspoon on their 53-man roster.

We have acquired CB Ahkello Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks for our 2023 fifth-round pick, pending a physical. To make room on the 53-man roster, we released DL Henry Mondeaux.@BordasLaw | 📝: https://t.co/II1kc5Rvwk pic.twitter.com/YHUmf3tLyt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 3, 2021

