Steelers announce new ‘SteelHERS Social’, a women-centric event

The Pittsburgh Steelers are introducing a new women-centric event.

The SteelHERS Social will be held at Acrisure Stadium and is open to women of all ages.

Steelers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu will make a special appearance.

Attendees can participate in on-field drills and activities with players, a paint and sip and a black and gold bouquet bar.

There will be a tailgate-like atmosphere in FedEx Great Hall with Steely McBeam, a DJ, cornhole and a photobooth.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $50. Season ticketholders and college students with a valid email address can receive a discounted rate of $35. Food and non-alcoholic drinks are included.

Click here to buy tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PHOTOS: Flash flooding conditions across western Pennsylvania as storms move through LIVE UPDATES: FLOOD WARNINGS continue Friday after record rainfall Etna issues evacuation notice due to severe flooding VIDEO: Former Washington VFW treasurer accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from post DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts