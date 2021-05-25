Steelers announce signing of rookie TE Pat Freiermuth

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed tight end Pat Freiermuth to his rookie contract. Earlier in the day, the Steelers announced they had signed first-round pick running back Najee Harris to his rookie deal as well.

Freiermuth was the team’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He was a star at Penn State and a weapon inside the red zone. The Steelers are hoping to utilize Freiermuth along with veteran tight end Eric Ebron to create mismatches against opposing defenses.

The only member of the Steelers 2021 rookie class still unsigned is offensive lineman Kendrick Green. Pittsburgh focused heavily on the offense early in the draft as part of their rebuild for the future.

