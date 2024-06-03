Steelers announce signing of OT Troy Fautanu

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed their first-round pick from the 2024 NFL draft to a four-year contract. Pittsburgh selected former Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the No. 19 overall pick.

Fautaunu started every game at left tackle last season for the University of Washington but has been getting most of his reps at right tackle during Steelers OTAs. The Steelers are eyeing Fautanu as the team’s starting right tackle so that Broderick Jones, 2023’s first-round pick can move to left tackle this season.

The only member of the Steelers 2024 NFL draft class who remains unsigned is center Zach Frazier who was selected in the second round.

