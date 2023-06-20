Steelers announce the signing of LB Nick Kwiatkoski

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed two players to the training camp roster. We had already talked about the Steelers finally finding their long snapper in Rex Sunahara. The team also added another inside linebacker with the addition of Nick Kwiatkoski.

Kwiatkoski is heading into his eighth NFL season. He is a former fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears out of West Virginia. Kwiatkoski has spent time in the league with the Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

In seven NFL seasons, Kwiatkoski has had 34 career starts. His best season came in 2020 when he started 12 games for the Raiders and finished the season with 81 total tackles.

Kwiatkoski will compete with Tanner Muse and Mark Robinson for a spot on the depth chart behind Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Kwiatkoski is 30 years old.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire