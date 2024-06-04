Steelers announce signing of former Jaguars WR Jaray Jenkins

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of wide receiver Jaray Jenkins and in a corresponding move, released cornerback Luq Barcoo to make room on the roster.

Jenkins was a UDFA in 2023 out of LSU. He spent the preseason with the Jaguars but was released before the regular season started. Jenkins started 20 games over four seasons with the Tigers and hauled in 89 receptions.

Here are some highlights from Jenkins career at LSU:

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but Jenkins was a very underrated player at LSU who was overshadowed by other players on the team at the time. He makes up for a lack of explosion and speed with excellent routes and solid timing. The Steelers have several guys vying for spots on the Steelers roster and we are interested to see if Jenkins can stick around.

