Steelers announce signing of DT Breiden Fehoko

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract.

Fehoko is more of a pure nose tackle and should be a great addition to the Steelers defensive line rotation. Fehoko is 26 years old and heading into his fourth NFL season. Fehoko only signed a one-year contract, meaning he hopes to parlay a big year with the Steelers into a big raise either with Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

The Steelers still have two in-house free-agent defensive linemen unsigned. Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley have both been important pieces of the Steelers defense but the addition of Fehoko makes it more complicated for either of them to return.

We have signed NT Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract and S Keanu Neal to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/giEY4Lk0pk pic.twitter.com/BTicDyUPta — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 4, 2023

