Steelers announce signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the signing of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon official and announced it via their social media. We had heard several days ago that the team was planning to sign Witherspoon to a new contract but there had been some concerns when nothing was announced.

The Steelers traded for Witherspoon just before the start of the 2021 NFL season in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh sent a sixth-round pick to Seattle.

Witherspoon was only active for nine games last season but ended up finishing the year with three starts. Witherspoon made the most of his 368 defensive snaps by leading the team with three interceptions. He also had nine passes defended with matched his career-high when he started eight games in 2019

The re-signing of Witherspoon along with the acquisition of Levi Wallace should make it much easier for Pittsburgh to part with Joe Haden who is a free agent.

