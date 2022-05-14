Steelers announce signing of 3 2022 NFL draft picks

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed three more members of its 2022 NFL draft class. On Friday the team announced they had signed second-round pick, wide receiver George Pickens. Now you can add tight end Connor Heyward, linebacker Mark Robinson and quarterback Chris Oladokun to the list.

Heyward was the Steelers sixth-round pick in 2022 out of Michigan State. During his time with the Spartans, Heyward worked as a tailback, fullback and tight end.

Robinson and Oladokun were Pittsburgh’s pair of seventh-round selections. Oladokun is well-traveled and has been fairly productive against lower-level competition. Robinson is a converted running back to linebacker and plays with a high motor.

