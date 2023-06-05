Steelers announce signing of 2 players, release of 1 more

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a handful of roster moved. They had signed two new players and released one. The team announced they had released wide receiver Cody Chrest. In his place, the team has added offensive lineman Jarrid Williams and running back Darius Hagans.

Hagans was signed as an undrafted rookie this offseason by the Indianapolis Colts. He played his college football at Virginia State and rushed for 1,012 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Williams played his college football at the University of Houston and spent time with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles last season on their practice squads.

We have signed OL Jarrid Williams and RB Darius Hagans and released WR Cody Chrest. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/0L7pLp6ezD pic.twitter.com/uzh1qJRbi8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2023

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

