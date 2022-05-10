Steelers announce second interview with GM candidate Ryan Cowden

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have conducted a second general manager interview with Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden. Cowden is interviewing to be the replacement for current Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

Cowden has been with the Titans for six years and has been in his current role since 2018. The Steelers announced earlier in the week they had completed a second interview with former NFL GM Doug Whaley. They potentially have a long list of remaining candidates who completed a first interview.

Colbert has run the Steelers since 2000 and was officially named the general manager in 2010. Colbert was named team vice president in addition to his role as GM in 2016.

We have completed a second round interview for our General Manager position with Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 10, 2022

List